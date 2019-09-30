PORT CHARLOTTE— Port Charlotte Middle School found a unique way to spread positivity to its students.
In all the boys and girls bathrooms in the school, positive and encouraging quotes line the bathroom stalls.
Quotes like "Perfect girls aren't real, real girls aren't perfect," and "Smile! Happy looks good on you" are among the sentiments.
The quotes were installed recently by AKOS signs, a company in Charlotte Harbor. They plan to place a clear contact paper over the lettering to prevent kids from picking the letters off, or writing over them.
The initiative was funded by Charlotte County School Board Member Kim Amontree.
"Kids won't be successful if they feel it [school] is not a happy place to be," Amontree said. "Anything we can do to encourage the kids.
She commended the leadership at Port Charlotte Middle School for starting the project, which has rapidly spread into other positivity initiatives.
The idea started after wellness coordinator and physical education teacher Lori Renee started a 'Take What You Need' bulletin board last school year, and filled it with index cards containing positive messages.
Students and staff quickly took to the idea, and Renee found herself having to replenish the messages on the board multiple times a day.
Why the bathroom?
"Just to brighten it up," Renee said. "It's not a very appealing place to visit," she said.
Renee said part of the inspiration to start the Take What You Need board was focusing on the student's wellness as a whole, including mental and emotional health.
Students liked the idea so much that they asked Renee if they could start a kindness club, to spread more positivity throughout the school.
The kindness club purchased pencils and mints, and handed them out to students last year during Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) testing, with a quote on each one.
This year, the kindness club has ten members. Renee plans on rolling out a six month teaching plan on character attributes, with a monthly challenge for each one. The first being integrity.
"It's been amazing," Renee said, "I feel like kindness is infectious."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.