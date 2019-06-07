Punta Gorda resident Jonathon Skavroneck graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia with a bachelor of arts (international honors) degree.
Founded in 1693, the college is the second-oldest educational institution in the nation and currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities.
Three former U.S. presidents attended the college: Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, and John Tyler, as well as numerous senators and members of Congress.
In other education news...Comcast awarded $27,750 in scholarships to 11 Southwest Florida students. The students were awarded scholarship money based on their community service, grades and leadership.
Port Charlotte High School graduate Alyssa Toth was awarded one of these $2,500 scholarships for the 2019-20 year.
Free diet ebook for teensBALANCE eating disorder treatment center based in New York released a free anti-dieting ebook for teens and families.
The release is an extension of its initiative last year, WakeUpWeightWatchers, after Weight Watchers offered free memberships to teens ages 13 to 17.
The book titled, “Redefining Wellness: The Ultimate Diet-Free Guide for Teens,” contains information from nearly 150 experts and advocates providing resources for teens on diet culture and encouraging readers to reconsider what wellness means.
According to BALANCE communications coordinator Emily Costa, “The main goal of the ‘Redefining Wellness: The Ultimate Diet-Free Guide For Teens & Families’ e-Book is to provide people of all genders, racial and ethnic identities, nationalities and documentation status, abilities, sizes, and socioeconomic backgrounds with reliable information that focuses on wellness, not weight loss.”
The book includes research about why diets don’t work, how to identify and fight back against diet culture and information on eating disorder symptoms, and recovery tips.
Parents and teens can access the free book here: redefiningwellness.co/get-the-ebook-1.
Send your graduation, scholarship and other education-related news to Brianna Kwasnik at Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com.
