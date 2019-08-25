It takes members of the Disconnected Piecers Quilt Guild approximately 10 hours to complete a quilt for a child in a Head Start program in Charlotte County.
DPQG started making blankets for children in Head Start programs throughout the county more than 20 years ago, when they discovered there was a big need.
Members of the guild quilt for children ages 2 to 5 years old.
Chairperson for DPQG Arleen Gaffey said, "It makes me feel really great, feel really good about what we do. To see their faces, it's like Christmas."
She said that for some of the children the members serve, it may be the first time they receive something new. Gaffey said she thinks the quilts provide the children a sense of security and comfort.
"They know we made it just for them, and they're into that," she said.
The children are allowed to pick whichever quilt appeals to them, and write their names on them, and keep them to use during nap times.
The quilt guild has about 99 members and in total makes at least 110 quilts to distribute to children each year. Most members construct five or six quilts per year, Gaffey said. One person works on one quilt, and supplies for construction on each one costs $30.
DPQG member Merrie Street said as part of its community outreach, "We ask that each member make two Head Start quilts and two quilts for hospice."
Street added that many members make more quilts and focus on other charities within the community.
Gaffey added that the ladies in the group will often debate about who gets the opportunity to deliver the quilts, because it is such a treat for them.
Gaffey, who learned to sew from her grandmother when she was 10-years-old, said her own grandchildren have learned her craft. Her granddaughter has learned to sew, and will make blankets for her dolls and bears. Her grandson has expressed interest in needlepoint.
The quilt guild delivers to Elementary Schools: Kingsway, Peace River, Deep Creek, Liberty and Neil Armstrong Elementary Schools, and the Hope program for 3-year-old's at Charlotte Technical College.
Another one of the places DPQG delivers to is the Baker Center in Punta Gorda, where they have daycare programs for infants up to 5 years of age.
Coordinator of district Pre-K programs Nicole Hansen said the partnership the Baker and Hope Center have with the quilters is a highly valued one.
"Not only do the children love choosing their quilts, but they are also a nurturing, calming part of their daily "quiet time" routines," she said. "The quilts stay with the children for the duration of their time with the program, sometimes as long as five years!"
Hansen added that families will tell her that the quilts often become keepsakes for the children, that they carry with them throughout their childhood years.
"Each year we look forward to quilt delivery time as we are always in awe of the talent and love that goes onto each one," Hansen said.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.