Louise Ratliff is the Charlotte County Retired Educators Association’s 2019-20 Volunteer of the Year.
She was employed by the Charlotte County School Board and for most of her 35 years, she worked as a secretary at Charlotte High School. She still continues to be an active volunteer at CHS football games.
Ratliff came to Port Charlotte from Avon, Indiana, 48 years ago. After retiring, she joined CCREA in 2012. She is a very active member involved in many activities such as cultural affairs and sending members birthday cards, etc. Louise is also involved in many fundraising activities.
Ratliff is also active in the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club where she serves as the chaplain and is involved in many other fundraisers. Now if that isn’t enough to keep her busy, she also drives a motorcycle and is a member of the Fort Myers Gold Wing Riders. One of the many activities of this group is to adopt a student at a North Fort Myers school around the holidays.
Louise Ratliff is a very busy gal, and the CCREA members said they are happy to have her as their representative for Volunteer of the Year.
