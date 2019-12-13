Step Up For Students wants to help you help your students who struggle with reading.
The Reading Scholarship Accounts program was created to help public school students in third through fifth grade, who struggle with reading.
The program offers parents access to an education savings account, worth $500 to pay for tuition and fees for part-time tutoring, summer and after-school literacy programs, instructional materials, or curriculum related to reading.
Families can apply now for the 2019-20 school year. Parent's will need their student's FLEID and their Spring 2019 Florida Standards Assessment to apply.
For more information or to apply, visit StepUpForStudents.org/reading.
In other education news...
The Patterson Foundation invested $250,000 in the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
The National Campaign also has a Suncoast chapter, which serves Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Manatee counties.
The Patterson Foundation has contributed more than $1.5 million in the national initiative since 2013. The campaign aims to build a better future for children in low-income areas, by making sure they read on grade-level by third grade.
According to a press release about the program, currently, 80% of children from low-income families are not reaching this milestone.
To learn more about the initiative in the Suncoast region, visit gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net/
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
