The Charlotte County School Board discussed two agenda items at its regular meeting on Friday — advertising a tentative budget and buses.
Last year there were 88 buses for Charlotte County students and this year there will be 90.
"The number of buses for the 2020/2021 schools year is slightly higher due to the increase in the ESE student population and moving units to different schools, but also for student safety under current CDC guidelines," said Assistant Superintendent of Learning Cheryl Edwards who attended the meeting on behalf of Superintendent Steve Dionisio. "The runs will continue to be adjusted as new students enroll and ridership is balanced."
Board member Bob Segur addressed concerns about having enough bus drivers.
"I just hope we are able to man all of those runs when the time comes ... bus driver shortage is concerning," Segur said. "We will do our very best to socially distance where and when we can."
A motion was made to approve and it passed.
The other item was to approve a request to advertise the tentative 2020/2021 budget and millage rates.
"We are required to advertise the tentative budget and millage rates prior to action at a budget public hearing," Edwards said. "The superintendent requests approval to advertise the 2020/2021 tentative budget and millage rates."
A motion was made to approve and it passed.
Board member Ian Vincent reminded everyone in attendance that this is not the adoption of the millage, it's merely the approval to advertise the proposed budget.
There were no comments from the public.
