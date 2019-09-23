PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board cancelled its workshop and meeting scheduled for today.
The workshop was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m., with the regular meeting for 5:30 p.m.
The district's website lists both meetings as not needed.
The meeting had been scheduled to discuss the state-mandated "five-year plan," but the district never got it from the state, so there was no need to meet, according to district spokesperson Mike Riley.
Riley said the meetings were initially scheduled because the district's response was typically due to the DOE by Oct. 1.
He added that the district will reschedule the meetings once they hear back from the DOE.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 15 in the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.
