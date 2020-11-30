"If you want to work five days a week, we definitely have a spot for you."
That's what Sarasota County School Board Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at the November monthly meeting.
He was talking about the district's need for more substitute teachers. There are currently 723 substitutes on the list, which is lower than previous years.
"On any current day in a district our size, we have between 150 to 200 teacher absences that need to be filled by subs," Asplen said. "We need more subs who are willing to work every day — especially on Monday and Fridays. "I do want to remind everyone that our district pays more than surrounding districts, and we will also be having a 3% raise for our subs very soon."
The superintendent encouraged anyone who is interested to apply soon.
"Effective on Monday, October 5, 2020, the district began permitting individuals with an associate degree or 60 college credit hours to work as instructional substitutes," said spokesperson Kelsey Whealy. "All qualified applicants are encouraged to visit the Human Resources page to start the process today."
The Charlotte County School district currently has a sufficient amount of substitute teachers.
"The district hasn't had a problem this year with bringing in new substitute teachers," said spokesperson Mike Riley. "If we were to hold a big in-service or training session for a large number of teachers, that could present a problem. We are fortunate to be well staffed with teacher substitutes."
