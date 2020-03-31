Sarasota and Charlotte County schools will remain closed through May 1.

According to an update on the Sarasota County district website, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran instructed schools to remain closed until May 1. 

Students in Sarasota County will begin e-learning Wednesday. 

Charlotte County began online learning Monday. 

Both districts distributed laptops to families who said they needed one.

Families can view Sarasota County's Instructional Continuity Plan online at sarasotacountyschools.net/ican.

Charlotte County sent a message to families Monday night about the change. 

"The Instructional Continuity Plan that began today will now remain in effect until at least May 1 instead of the original date of April 15," said superintendent Steve Dionisio.

Families can view Charlotte County's Instructional Continuity Plan online at yourcharlotteschools.net/cms/lib/FL02211872/Centricity/Domain/4794/Instructional%20Continuity%20Plan.pdf.

