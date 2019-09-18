High schools throughout Charlotte County will soon celebrate homecoming with a week of activities.
First, Charlotte High School will celebrate with a parade through downtown Punta Gorda Thursday night. The school will have its homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Nova High School.
CHARLOTTE HIGH SCHOOL:
Tonight’s homecoming parade will start from the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. Staging begins at 5:30 p.m. The parade will end in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center parking lot, 701 Carmalita St.
The Punta Gorda Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the event will last until 8 p.m.
“You should expect traffic delays during the parade, so please avoid driving in the area if possible, seek an alternative route, or come and join in the festivities,” the post read.
Friday at 7:30 p.m. is the homecoming game against Nova High School.
The dance is planned to start at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Wally Kelly Gymnasium at the school, 1250 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda. Tickets will be on sale until Friday during student lunch times. Tickets cost $35 for students, $45 for VIP, $45 for guests and $55 for guest VIP. The dance theme is carnival.
PORT CHARLOTTE HIGH SCHOOL:
The school’s homecoming week theme is “Once Upon A Time” and spans from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.
Tickets for the dance are being sold in the cafeteria for $35.
A volleyball tailgate for the game against Charlotte High will take place Oct. 1. A Powder Puff game will take place on the football field at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets are $2 each.
Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. will be the school’s fall festival in the gym, with free entrance for students. The block party will be the same evening from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. ending with the pep rally/bonfire.
Port Charlotte’s homecoming game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 against Mariner High School.
The PCHS class of 1999 will celebrate its 20-year reunion the same weekend on Oct. 4 and 5. They will sit together at the homecoming game to cheer on the Pirates. On Oct. 5, the class of ’99 will have a dinner at The Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda.
The homecoming dance will be Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LEMON BAY HIGH SCHOOL:
The Manta Rays’ Homecoming celebration is scheduled from Oct. 14-19. A Powder Puff volleyball game is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the school gym.
Oct. 15: Powder Puff football game from 4 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: lip sync show at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
Oct. 17: students will have a bonfire at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: The homecoming football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: The dance will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the school gym.
