Charlotte High School seniors from left: Kaitlyn Hopper, 18, Lauren Taylor,18, Mikaela Martin,17, and Harley Weizcel, 18, on campus Friday night. The lights at the football stadium come on at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 military time — on Fridays through May in honor of the 2020 seniors.
Charlotte High School seniors Kyle Sanders, 18, and Victoria Young, 17, gathered with other students Friday on campus, which has been closed due to the pandemic. The lights at the football stadium came on at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 military time — on Friday. School officials planned to turn on the lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds every Friday through May in honor of the 2020 seniors.
Sun photo by Jerry Beard
Sun photo by Jerry Beard
Charlotte High School seniors from left: Bryce Hayes,18, Lauren Taylor,18, Kaitlyn Hopper, 18, Mikaela Martin,17, and Harley Weizcel, 18, pose near their Jeep decorated with school colors.
Sun photos by Jerry Beard
Charlotte High School seniors gather on the track as the lights came on Friday night to honor seniors.
Jerry D Beard
Charlotte High School seniors gather Friday night despite the pandemic that has closed schools and prompted social distancing. Everyone mostly kept to the parking lot, stayed in cars and honked horns
