Teacher of the Month

Language arts teacher at Punta Gorda Middle School Summer Nicklas was surprised to learn she was the first teacher to be named Teacher of the Month from Sun Newspapers and Achieva Bank.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

PUNTA GORDA — Language Arts teacher at Punta Gorda Middle School Summer Nicklas was surprised to learn Wednesday she was named Teacher of the Month.

She was the first teacher to be given the honor from Achieva Bank and Sun Newspapers.

Nicklas was awarded $250 for personal use, and $250 to use toward her classroom.

You can nominate your pick for next month’s teacher of the month at yoursun.com/topteacher. At the end of the school year, the teacher of the month with the most votes will be selected for a trip to New York City, the Bahamas, or Las Vegas.

Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments