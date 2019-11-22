PUNTA GORDA— Charlotte High School's gold graduation gowns are in jeopardy of becoming a distant memory.
Traditionally, girls would wear gold gowns, while boys wore blue.
Next year, everyone will wear blue.
Former Tarpons have created a Change.org petition to stop this from happening.
"Let Girls Wear Gold" has garnered over 2,865 signatures of its 5,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.
District spokesperson Mike Riley said, "This year they decided to make a change to a gown that is blue with gold trim on the arms with CHS embroidered on the sleeve."
The gowns for the upcoming year will still have both of the school colors, but both boys and girls will wear the same gowns, Riley said.
One of the reasons behind the change, Riley said was to unify the graduates by having them wear the same cap and gown.
Another reason, he stated was because parents of female students often complained they were limited on what they could wear under the gown: It had to be either white or off-white without a pattern so it couldn't be seen through the gown.
The new option allows the girls several different things to wear for graduation under their gown, Riley said.
