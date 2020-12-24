Students at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic School performed at the annual Christmas pageant this year, but instead of inviting parents to come to the church this year, the teachers filmed it and sent a link to the families.
Students at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic School performed at the annual Christmas pageant this year, but instead of inviting parents to come to the church this year, the teachers filmed it and sent a link to the families.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Eighth graders Faith Gibbons and Joshua Wind played the roles of Mary and Joseph.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Despite the pandemic, students and faculty created a beautiful living nativity for parents to view online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.