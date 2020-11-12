Students at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte learned a little bit about what life was like in 1996 on Thursday morning.
During the private school's 60th anniversary celebration, a "peace pole/time capsule" was opened that was buried by students 24 years ago.
Inside were pictures, handwritten prayers, a newsletter from the Florida Catholic Diocese of Venice, a yearbook and a few other items that didn't survive the plastic packaging.
Students watched Principal Tonya Peters and former student Collin Smith open the time capsule in their classrooms via Zoom. Peters showed the items that each class created for the new time capsule that will be buried next week. Items included pictures, letters, prayers and a few reminders of 2020 like hand sanitizer and face masks.
The celebration was supposed to take place on Nov. 11, but school was cancelled due to Tropical Storm Eta. Ironically, the original school opening date was scheduled for Sept. 4, 1960, but Hurricane Donna postponed the first day of school until Sept. 10.
St. Charles Borremeo Catholic School opened on Sept. 10, 1960 with 88 students in grades first through fourth. Today, the school has 253 students in VPK through 8th grade. There is also a Pre-K program available for 3-year-old children that Principal Peters started several years ago.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.