PUNTA GORDA— Charlotte High School students added final touches and secured their spots on their floats before embarking down Taylor Street Thursday evening.

Here are just a few things that stood out this year:

BIGGER FLOATS

The Charlotte Warriors 14 & up football players were on a float with massive 55-inch tractor tires and a hydraulic moving roof.

"I'm just here to make the kids happy," said Justin Mellor, who owns the float. "They call it the 'Swamp Buggy.'"

He said he wanted to participate, because his friend's son is on the football team. His friend asked him if they could borrow a trailer, and he told him they could do better than a trailer.

It was so big they had to get a Punta Gorda Police Department escort to get the float from the high school to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

FIRST TIME INVOLVEMENT

Freshmen Emma Buck and Tytis Ruff were picked by their peers to represent their class for the homecoming parade this year.

"I'm super excited," Buck said, "And we got a cool car!"

"It's really fun," Ruff added.

Both students agreed they are most excited for the dance on Saturday night.

FUTURE TARPONS?

The Charlotte Warriors Tiny Mites Cheerleading Team had their own float.

The girls, ages 5 through 7, cheered along the parade route.

BOATS

Instead of typical flat-back trailers, many teams and clubs opted for boats this year.

There was a boat for Future Farmers of America that played country music.

The swim team was in a boat, and instead of candy, had bubbles for the team to blow out into the crowd along the parade route.

Kerry Nelson's daughter Karys is on the swim team this year, the third of her children to be on the team. She said her family has been a part of the parade for about 10 years.

"It'll be the last hurrah these next couple of years," she said.

The Interact Club, which is a community-service club, also had a boat. It was pulled together last minute, after the person who was supposed to bring the trailer fell through.

Carlye Mahler, historian and social media manager for the club, said it's something that could potentially elevate the members and differentiate themselves from other floats.

SRO K9's

Chase — a brown lab, narcotics and search and rescue dog — is the only school resource K9 assigned to the schools. He is at Charlotte High School with school resource officer Dean Irving.

"We use him to bridge the gap between SROs and students," Irving said.

"He's like the mascot, he's out there every bell change. The kids love him," he said.

Irving added that the kids often stop to pet Chase or bring him treats.

