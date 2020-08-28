State hasn't OK'd plan to reopen Charlotte schools

The clock is ticking for Charlotte County Public Schools.
With three days left until schools reopen, the district still has not gotten its reopening plan approved by the Department of Education as of Friday morning.
The district submitted its reopening plan on Aug. 24. The Sarasota County School District’s reopening plan is dated July 28.
“We are still in discussions with the DOE over our plan,” Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley said. “We are standing by our plan and it is in discussions.”
Multiple Charlotte County School Board members would not answer questions, and referred them to Riley, who would not answer further questions.
Unlike the Sarasota County School District, Charlotte Schools only gave parents and students two options for learning — either completely in-person or Charlotte Virtual School.
In most other districts, a third option was presented: a remote-learning program tied to the student’s neighborhood school.
In Sarasota County, students in the remote learning program are expected to be at their webcam, participating in classes remotely for the entire school day. Students will follow the same bell schedule as their peers in the brick-and-mortar classrooms, and will participate in class activities as if they were in class with their students and peers.
“If a student has comorbidity issues, or if their parents or grandparents do, it gives them the flexibility of being at school without actually being there,” said Sarasota County School Board Member Jane Goodwin. “It gives them that added layer of security.”
In Charlotte County, about 85% of students are returning to brick and mortar schools. In Sarasota, only 70% of students will return to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday.
"I believe that many of those and many who have opted for 'brick and mortar' would have preferred a distance model that was tied to their neighborhood school," said John Jordan, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association.
