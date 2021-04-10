Five AAA safety patrols at Neil Armstrong Elementary School experienced leadership and responsibility on the job, and never once let it go to their heads.
Fifth-grader Chayse Honore, Addison Provencal, Tara White, Koryn Leahy and Lily Sifrit are among almost 100 safety patrols at their school.
These Charlotte County students are just a few of those in schools nationwide who participate in the AAA Safety Patrol Student Program, which has reached its 100-year anniversary.
Safety patrol Tara was able to stop a situation from snowballing on campus one morning.
"I'm one of the patrols who opens the back door for breakfast. One morning, some fifth-graders were not saying nice words to a second-grader, and that kid was crying," she said. "I didn't want the other kids to hear it so I brought them inside and notified a teacher."
Lead teacher Brianna Welsh has devoted 10 years to teaching and finds the acts of student patrols honorable.
"Tara mediated the situation by herself and it hasn't happened again since," said Welsh.
It's simple acts like Tara's where Welsh feels the patrol program pays off. But, the past year threw patrol trainers for a loop.
"This year, we started with about 80 patrols. Our current safety patrols were not able to get official training during the pandemic. It was like a slingshot, they were thrown in and stepped up," said Welsh.
Safety patrol Addison said taking on the role was a learning curve.
"When we came back, it was hard without full training, but we did our best to monitor situations at first until we learned more," she said.
According to the AAA's recent press release, the program and its more than 440 Lifesaving Award recipients have contributed to the steady decline of U.S. student pedestrian (ages 5–14) deaths — a 24% decrease since 2010.
Patrol Chayse was able to protect a student from serious injuries.
"I had to stop a new student from walking into the road during parent pickup," he said. Chayse noticed the student wasn't sure of where they were going, and stopped him before he stepped into oncoming traffic.
“The AAA School Safety Patrol program changes lives,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in the recent release. “For more than a century, young patrolers have protected their peers, while simultaneously learning lifelong leadership skills. We are extremely proud of this program’s rich history and the impact it continues to make in our community.”
Safety patrol Lily felt she has learned from the responsibility on her shoulders.
"The biggest thing I've learned is to use your responsibility to tell a teacher what you see," she said.
Koryn found her role as a safety patrol becomes easier when she gets to know students better.
"I learned some kids don't listen, so to get them to listen we have to get to know them and more about them. At first, we could barely recognize them with masks on," she said. "After a few months, we've gotten to know the kids really well, by name and all."
