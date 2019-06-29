By BRIANNA KWASNIK

Staff Writer

Students can receive free school supplies and a backpack at the Drive Thru Back to School Drive from 4 to 6 p.m., July 26 at the Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County.

Supplies are available for students in each grade level on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rules: one bag per student, and students must be present in order to receive the bag.

Donations can be made at the Boys and Girls Club, 21450 Gibralter Drive in Port Charlotte; Charlotte Local Education Foundation, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte; or Charlotte State Bank & Trust at all six of their locations.

Collection boxes are available at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:

Charlotte Harbor Office, 23112 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte

Parkside Office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte

Peachland Office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte

Monetary donations are also accepted and checks can be made payable to CLEF, with “school supplies” on the memo line.

For more information, contact the Charlotte Local Education Foundation program assistant Dorothy Van Fleet at 941-255-7500, ext. 297.

In other education news

The Charlotte Local Education Foundation’s Take Stock in Children Program received an Excellence Award-Gold Level category by the state organization.

The program pairs students with a mentor in the community who guides them through their high school experience. Students who complete the program receive a Florida Prepaid Scholarship to attend community college or a college in the state of Florida.

According to a press release from the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, “Our Charlotte County Take Stock in Children was selected on a rigorous reporting system that measures the program’s performance and adherence to requirements of the (Florida Department of Education).”

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

