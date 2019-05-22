Students at Peace River Elementary School took turns feeding a horse and a donkey Wednesday morning.
To celebrate the end of the school year, which is next Friday, the students got to learn about farm animals first-hand.
Allyn Shelatz, Tracy Solt, Kimberly Smith and Kelly Powell’s Exceptional Student Education classes learned how to properly brush the horse, Slider, and donkey, Donkey, as well as how to hold their hands out to feed them safely.
Students took turns petting and brushing the animals, and feeding them carrots, with their hands held flat to avoid an accidental bite.
“It’s great, it’s hands on [experience] which we couldn’t get in the classroom,” Shelatz said.
Manes ‘N Reins 4-H club of Charlotte County brought the animals to the school, and 4-H’s chicken club brought several chickens.
The animals belong to Shelatz’s daughter, Lara, who is a junior at Charlotte High School, and a member of 4-H.
“I love doing it, it’s so much fun,” Lara said. “The smiles on their faces, it’s all worth it.”
Lara explained to the students not to yell, run or walk behind Slider. She told students Donkey lives on the farm and is in charge of chasing away nuisance animals like bobcats and coyotes from the property.
Shelatz said the classes have been discussing animals in their classes and the behavior students should use when approaching and interacting with them.
“If we can’t bring them to the farm, we’ll bring the farm here,” she said.
