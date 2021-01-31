Tamalin Beauchamp wanted to teach her students the importance of respecting each other's differences.
Beauchamp is an art teacher at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Students and staff at the school are participating in PBIS, a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports system that addresses the needs of students and staff to make schools more effective places to learn.
PBIS addresses behavior through a prevention-oriented structure designed to improve school culture and student behavior. It promotes a safe environment for learning and creates a positive school climate.
During the past six weeks of school before Christmas, Beauchamp worked with students to help them understand and accept the cultural diversity among the school staff and students. The students learned about the differences of appearance, language, types of food and cultural differences.
As a culmination of this, the students made cardboard representations of themselves that highlighted their differences.
"I told the students they could express themselves in whatever manner they wanted," Beauchamp said. "Some of the girls added pink hair and glitter, and some of the boys were superheroes. Some are wearing masks, and others have funny hats. We talked about different kinds of food, dress and handicaps — diversities that humans can have. And we talked about treating each other with kindness and respect."
It all started with a stencil that Beauchamp had at home. She made hundreds of cutouts so each student would have one of their own.
"Under a phrase, 'We Embrace Our Differences' the artwork was displayed in a main hallway of the school, where all students could enjoy the product of her or his art experience," Beauchamp said. "The students' pass through this hall on the way in to school and after school every day. They have spent a lot of time viewing and enjoying each other’s creations."
The K-5 grade teacher said she was surprised how much time and detail the students put into creative their "cardboard humans," and how intrigued they were by studying the art.
She already has an idea for next year's project. The kids will be creating a collage with pictures of themselves that represent how they would like to be perceived.
East Elementary’s PBIS committee is composed of teachers from each grade level, the assistant principal, the school guidance counselor and other school staff. The committee meets monthly to discuss discipline data and the current needs of the staff and students. From this information, the committee determines the focus for the following month.
"Everyone participates in improving our school environment by addressing the monthly issues and ideas," Beauchamp said.
