If you're an elementary school student interested in learning more about the culture, language and sports in China, there is a summer camp for you.

A camp for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders in Charlotte County will teach students more about Chinese culture and opportunities to continue studying Chinese at Punta Gorda Middle School and Charlotte High School. 

Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 through 7. Space is limited to 25 participants. The cost is $20.

For more information, contact Ellen Harvey, curriculum specialist for fine arts, ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net.

In other education news...

Youth Tennis Camp begins June 3 at the Punta Gorda YMCA.

For ages 5-12 the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes court time, drills, games, arts and crafts, and reading time

Ages 13-18 camp is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and includes court time, drills, and team-playing matches

Participants are asked to bring a water bottle, towel, sunscreen, change of clothes, hat, lunch from Monday-Wednesday. Snacks will be provided daily, and pizza will be served on Thursdays. 

Registration is $130 for a week for YMCA members, and $145 for non-members. To register or receive more information, call Jackie at 941-505-0999.

The Punta Gorda Library will kick off its summer reading program June 1 at the library, 424 W. Henry St.

The event will begin with a mad science program from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Each child will receive a ticket for a free hot dog and raffle for a prize. Kids will also receive their summer reading log, along with a free book.

For more information, visit youseemore.com/charlottecounty/

Elementary art teachers in Charlotte County celebrated a successful elementary art show, which came to a conclusion last Saturday. 

Art from around the district was on display in the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda for a week, with a reception held Saturday. Harvey said more than 800 people came through the door in the first two hours of the reception.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments