The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project is hoping to collect 5,000 new pairs of shoes for Charlotte County kids.
The collection for the 2019-20 school year runs from June 16-21. There are collection boxes in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and North Port.
Christy Smith began to collect shoes with her parents 15 years ago. The next year she joined the Sunrise Kiwanis, which soon after became the main sponsor of the program.
Smith has been a teacher in Charlotte County for 33 years, and she has seen many students wearing shoes that don’t fit.
Last year, the program gave away 6,561 pairs of shoes. They held additional fundraisers during the year to hit their initial goal of 5,000 shoes to fit the need.
She works with each school in the county to find out what types of shoes are needed based on ages, sizes and genders.
The biggest request, she said, are for elementary aged students, because they run through shoes the fastest. Those would be anything from toddler sizes 12 or 13, to youth size 5.
“Thank you to the community, without them, this project wouldn’t exist, we’re so appreciative the community has supported us for 15 years,” said Smith.
For a full list of drop off locations and sizes needed for this year, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. For more information about the Sunrise Kiwanis, visit pcsunrise kiwanis.org.
