PORT CHARLOTTE— Last year, only 29% of registered voters in Charlotte County aged 18 to 25 cast a vote in the general election.
During the 2016 presidential election, that number was still less than half.
That's one of the reasons Randy Bechtel, with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, volunteers to talk with high school students about the importance of pre-registering to vote, and letting their voices be heard.
On Wednesday, all of the government and economics classes at Port Charlotte High School had the opportunity to hear from staff from the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Students ages 16 and 17 had the opportunity to pre-register to vote. Meanwhile, 18-year-olds could fill out a registration application, which would allow them to vote in the next election in November.
Although many students admitted they don't actively keep up on politics, they feel it's important to voice their opinions.
Rayna Kalinowski, 17, said she feels excited for the chance to vote, because "I feel like I'll have some kind of control," she said.
Kalinowski turns 18 in April, which will allow her to cast her vote in the next election in November.
Ravi-Ann Dowe, 16, said "I want to have a voice in what the country should be."
Chase Martell, 18, chose to vote in honor of an Army veteran, because both his mom and dad served, and he will join the service after graduation.
Vote in Honor of A Vet is a local initiative which began in 2009. Students can choose from a selection of local veterans, which includes their biographies, and sign a pledge card that they plan to vote in honor of that veteran. The student or citizen will receive a military-style dog tag that contains information about the veteran and his service.
The dog tags are reserved for high school students as an incentive to pre-register and cast their vote once they become eligible.
"Everybody should have a voice in politics and put their opinion out there, that's why people fought for us," he said.
At the end of the day, the Supervisor of Elections Office collected 179 applications from students.
They will be at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood on Monday to encourage students to register.
Anna Gogadze, deputy registrar with the Supervisor of Elections, said the office is trying to reach out to as many students as they can to talk about voting.
If schools contact the elections office, she said they are trying to accommodate as many as they can with outreach events, where they come to the school and speak to students.
"They're our future, education is powerful, and for them to know they can change the future," she said.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.