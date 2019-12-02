PUNTA GORDA — Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran didn’t have the chance to stop in any Charlotte County schools during his visit Monday.
But he did speak at the Trump Club of Charlotte County’s monthly meeting to talk about teacher pay, state standards, testing and the future of education.
He praised Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he refers to as the “Governor of Education,” for improvements made for education in the state.
Here are four key takeaways from Corcoran’s speech:
1. Celebrate and Elevate
Corcoran emphasized the state’s focus to “celebrate and elevate” the teaching profession.
To do so, he spoke of a proposed $300 million bonus program outlined in November by Gov. DeSantis, which intends to increase salaries for public school teachers.
According to the Governor’s office, “The Florida Classroom Teacher and Florida School Principal Bonus programs is an improvement over Best and Brightest in that it goes further to incentivize teachers and principals to remain in public education, especially in schools that face greater challenges.”
According to his proposal, $300 million is recommended for the Florida Classroom Teacher and Principal Bonus programs, which would replace the controversial Best and Brightest Program.
It would be the largest compensation package in state history, he said, referring to the program as a “game-changer” for everyone involved: teachers, students and parents.
2. Changes to state standards
At the end of the month, the commissioner plans to roll out new proposed standards that would affect schools throughout the area. Though he did not share details as to what those new standards might include.
“These are standards that have been vetted and have input from more than 100,000 citizens, teachers, stakeholders, colleges, businesses,” Corcoran said.
“We will take those standards, pending the governor‘s approval to the Board of Education.”
3. Raising well-rounded students
Corcoran also told The Sun he is placing an emphasis on career and technical education.
In real-time, career and technical schools are marrying up with local businesses to see what degrees are in demand, and what skills and traits are sought in graduates.
Corcoran said his philosophy toward education isn’t to educate the student with the ultimate goal of them getting a job.
“The purpose of an education is to raise up a great citizen,” he said.
Skills of a great citizen, he said, would include the ability to think outside the box and be able to wrestle with philosophical questions.
“You can’t teach that,” Corcoran said.
4. Protecting accountability
As commissioner, Corcoran said he plans to protect the accountability system in the state.
“It’s the number one thing under attack,” he said, “No one wants to be held accountable.”
Corcoran said that Florida is better at lifting those in need, the low-income kids, due to the accountability system.
He cited the example of one school that was an F school, and another school up the road was an A school; because of school choice, a parent could potentially take their kid one mile up the road to the A school.
People became aware of that due to the accountability system, he said, which measures individual school grades and students’ knowledge.
He said that when people ask him “why are we teaching to the test?” His response is, “You know what teaching is? Teaching to the test. Everybody teaches to the test.”
He compared testing to football. People may argue to eliminate some testing after poor performance, but no one argues to eliminate a score board if a team loses.
“What everybody’s okay with — a complete and utter, totally adverse accountability system, ‘you only play if you’re good enough’,” he said.
