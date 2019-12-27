The Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, recently visited elementary schools to promote a new initiative, Reading with the Rays.
Raymond stopped at Kingsway Elementary, Liberty and Peace River.
According to Ellen Harvey, Curriculum Specialist for Fine Arts, this is the first year Charlotte County Public Schools has collaborated with the Rays for a winter reading initiative.
Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade received a score card with a goal of reading four books over the holiday break.
Once students complete their card, they can turn it in for a two-ticket voucher to attend a Rays game.
In other education news...
Each year the Charlotte County Tax Collector holds a Kids Tag Art contest for fifth-grade art students.
Kids are invited to design their own specialty license plate, while learning about design elements and principles.
Parents are able to purchase their student's work through their child's school. The tags are meant strictly as art and cannot be used as legal identification on the rear of the vehicle.
Proceeds from sales will stay in the art department of each school.
Each year, two designs from each school are selected for Awards of Distinctions, and will displayed on the Tax Collector's website and be available for sale to the public.
Winners of the TAG art contest:
Deep Creek Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Angelina Cline and Cindy Vargas
East Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Logan Clarkson and Kayla Williams
Kingsway Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Amiley Danhoff and Wesley Patterson
Liberty Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Isabella Amboyan and Aniyah Coles Edwards; Superintendent Choice Award: Charity Sury
Meadow Park Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Vanessa Herrera and Hope Moran
Myakka River Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Gaven Enos and Christopher Worley; Tax Collector Choice Award: Joey Howard; Lamarca Insurance Choice Award: Abella Rogers
Neil Armstrong Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Kendra Bruce and Isabella Henry
Peace River Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Sakura Riegel and Ryan Morris; CLEF Choice Award: Kiera Tungol; Property Appraiser Choice Award: Jake Matzen
Sallie Jones Elementary: Awards of Distinction: McKenzie Kuykendall and Raiza Garcia
Vineland Elementary: Awards of Distinction: Emma Elfenbein and Leighlee Sherer
Over-the-counter medication safety
Safe Kids Charlotte County Coalition was awarded an Over the Counter Medication Safety Grant for $1,200 from Safe Kids Worldwide. Part of the grant was set aside for students to participate in a poster contest.
The poster contest guidelines were for students to create a poster about Over the Counter Medication Safety.
The contest was open to middle school students. According to the Health Department, Punta Gorda Middle School was the only school to participate. They submited 30 student entries. Three students were chosen as winners: Hannah Pedigo, Allanah Wilder-Coker and Abigail Willis. Each received a $50 gift card as a prize.
