PORT CHARLOTTE— Becky Liprie encourages her students to make music with their entire bodies.
The fifth-grade students in Liprie's music class at Deep Creek Elementary School are learning how to play the ukulele, and Liprie asks them to think about a musician on stage, to be aware of their faces and the movements they're making.
Liprie bought ukuleles last year, but she was only able to afford 12, enough for the students to pair up and take turns playing.
In August, when money from the voter-approved referendum became available, Liprie was able to buy 12 more ukuleles so each of her students could have their own to practice on during class time.
"(The ukulele) will force you to use small motor skills," Liprie said. "They're engaging all their senses."
Students will learn how to read lead sheets, incorporate ear-training, read ahead to know which chords come next, tune their instruments, and change chords.
Liprie said many students are excited to learn songs they want to learn.
"If they learn three major chords in the key of C, they can learn 1,000 songs," she said.
Her class collectively said that learning was difficult at first. It was hard for them to remember all the chords, or where to put their fingers. But, once they began getting the hang of it, they started having fun and loving it.
Music class is held once a week for 35 to 40 minutes. Since the instruments stay in the classroom, Liprie always starts with a warmup to remind students what they learned last week.
Chelsea, 10, said when she found out they would be learning ukulele, she felt overwhelmed, because she already plays trumpet.
"Once I started playing, my fingers started hurting," she said. "Both [instruments] hurt my fingers."
Sammy, 10, said she was excited, but also nervous.
"I didn't want to mess up and ruin the tempo," she said.
Liprie said it's important for her students to have access to a variety of instruments, so they can see how they like to play music.
"We try to find an instrument they like, but keep them working as a group," Liprie said.
She said that playing in a group setting gives the kids accountability to practice.
Exposure is key, and for students to be introduced to music from an early age.
Liprie said she fills in for church musicians when needed, and often churches have a hard time finding fill-ins.
"We are losing musicians," she said.
"You don't have to like it, but you have to be exposed to it: do I like it or not? Taste the broccoli," Liprie said.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.