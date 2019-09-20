The Golden Apple Teacher and Support Employee of the Year celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 for Charlotte County teachers.
The Charlotte Local Education Foundation, Fawcett Memorial Hospitals, along with CLEF’s sponsors, school staff, and community leaders will present the awards.
Nominations are made by peers, parents/guardians, and community leaders each year.
The Charlotte Local Education Foundation provides a monetary gift for the newly selected teacher and support employee of the year.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 8. Tickets cost $30 for Charlotte County Public Schools employees and $50 for members of the public. Nominees are allowed to bring one guest at no charge. Each additional guest of nominees cost $30, with up to six tickets.
Tickets can be purchased online at charlotteschoolfoundation.org. For more information, call 941-255-7500 x 294.
In other education news...
The Gamma Nu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a local group of female educators is holding a literacy workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The event will feature one hour sessions from certified educators. The keynote speaker is Kathryn Harrison from Harrison Educational Training. Speakers include dyslexia consultant Janet Bell, Crystal Smith from the HOPE Center at Charlotte Technical College, Dr. Jackie Greene, FGCU student intern coordinator, and Kathryn Harrison.
Topics discussed will include dyslexia, literacy from ages 0 to 5, keeping it ‘R.E.A.L.- relevant, engaging, and affirming literacy’, classroom practices for K-6 educators and parents, and American Sign Language and early literacy.
Teachers, parents, grandparents, and administrators are invited to attend. Teachers who attend will be able to receive a continuing education credit.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/gammanuflorida. Registration is $5 and must be paid in cash at the door.
