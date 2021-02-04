Tiffany Jennings, art teacher at North Port High School, was recently named Teacher of the Year by administrators for her accomplishments as the school's Visual Performing Arts Coordinator.
The Daily Sun asked Jennings a few questions about her teaching experience in North Port, this is what she had to say:
Question: How did you find out about the award you received?
Answer: "Someone nominated me as teacher of the year. Then a list went out of about 20 teachers, everyone voted again in the second round. Our administrative team called me down to the office with a 'lie' about a problem with a classroom for me to discuss with them. When I arrived, they surprised me with a big congratulations and flowers."
Question: Can you tell me a bit about your position as Visual & Performing Arts Coordinator & Department Chair at North Port High School?
Answer: "I have been teaching art at NPHS since it opened in 2001. In 2016, I became department chair of the visual and performing arts. Last school year I was designated as the coordinator of the program as well. The duties for department chair and coordinator are slightly different.
"As department chair, I communicate important items between administration and my department, serving and helping the teachers. As coordinator, I facilitate the needs of students who have applied to be in our magnet program, market the VPA to the community, provide updates and information to students, create and manage our web page, create and assist management of our Facebook page (I made each VPA teacher an administrator over the page, so no one person is solely responsible), and I create all the marketing materials in Adobe Photoshop.
"Last school year, I spent about three months completing an application for the Florida Arts Model School. It is an award that schools can apply for every three years, sponsored though the Florida Department of Education. I had to put together videos of our facilities, performances, shows, teachers teaching, lesson plans, how we accommodate ESE and ESOL students and all of our accolades as a school into the application process.
"NPHS was one of three schools in Florida to earn this award in all of the art disciplines — dance, theater, music and visual art."
Question: Can you explain a few recent projects or classroom activities?
Answer: "Students in Advanced Placement (AP) art are all working independently on a body of work called 'Sustained Investigation' in which they submit the body of work to the college board in an attempt to earn three college credits while in my class. The digital art students just began a project that is also a scholarship contest, called 'Doodle for Google.' Students submit designs to Google for prizes and scholarship money.
Question: What inspires you most about teaching?
Answer: "So many things! From the day-to-day moments of witnessing a student grasp an idea or concept, to fostering their growth as an artist. The best reward usually comes long after a student has graduated — their personal success in life as a parent, college grad and or professional in the working world. Also, I have been taking students to Europe since 2007 for educational tours. I love to see how world travel effects them in their adult years. Many students continue on with travel on their own and seek out professions that allow them to travel. It's as if once they have traveled out of the country, it lights a spark for future adventures and endeavors.
Question: How many years have you been a teacher? How many years teaching in North Port?
Answer: "This is my 25th year teaching, and 20th year at NPHS … but I still feel 25. My daughter now teaches with me at NPHS, so I am now referred to as the "old Jennings."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.