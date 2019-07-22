PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County teachers who were mistakenly overpaid shouldn't be penalized for the school district's error, the local educators union contends.
Records obtained by WINK News and the Sun show 91 Charlotte County teachers received a letter from the district stating that as a result of overpayment, a future paycheck would be lower to make up the difference.
Teachers in Charlotte are paid according to a "step schedule" based on years of experience. Teachers with prior experience are given credit and placed higher on the schedule than teachers with no experience.
However, the district reportedly erred when it gave some teachers more experience credit than it should have.
Now, those teachers will not only have the amount withheld from a future paycheck, but they will be placed lower on the step schedule, reducing their salary.
"The Union filed a grievance (with the district) and asked for relief that these employees should not have to pay back this money due to the district’s error and through no fault of their own and to fairly restore the same additional experience steps to all other employees," said Renee Wiley, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association, said in a statement.
Wiley added that the contract the union has with the district promises new employees will be given credit on the salary schedule for previous teaching experience, with a maximum of nine years.
The incident affected some teachers hired since 2016 — some were granted additional experience steps and placed higher on the salary schedule than the contract language allows.
The union met with the district's human resources to reach a settlement, but didn't hear back until employees notified the union about the overpayment letter.
"We are disappointed that the District failed to communicate with us about our attempt at a resolution, and disappointed at the District’s attempt to bypass the Grievance process and the Union by trying to meet directly with the employees we represent," Wiley said.
"We believe they are changing that position. So, we are hopeful we can have discussions to settle these issues and keep great teachers — both new to the District and experienced — in Charlotte County," she added.
Wiley said teachers told the union the letter from the district stated their paycheck would be reduced, as well as their overall placement on the salary schedule, meaning they will take home less.
The district declined to address specifics of the union's complaint.
"Charlotte County Public Schools is in contract-based dialogue with its instructional union (Charlotte Florida Education Association) about CCPS's award of experience and related wages to recently hired teachers," the district said in a statement.
The district added that because the conversation about the resolution of this matter is ongoing, officials will not comment further until the issue is resolved.
"The Union is attempting to follow the legal grievance process to resolve these issues without creating additional undue harm to the affected employees, and additionally, to treat the long-time employees fairly by restoring their lost experience steps during the years of no raises," Wiley said.
WINK News reporter Erika Jackson contributed to this story
