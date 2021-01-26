Reading scholarship accounts are available for students in grades 3-5 who are enrolled in a Florida public school and scored below a Level 3 on the grade 3 or grade 4 statewide, standardized English Language Arts assessment in the prior school year.
Due to the cancellation of all statewide assessments for the 2019-2020 school year, 2020-2021 reading scholarship eligibility has expanded to the following categories:
• Students in grades 3-5 who are enrolled in a Florida public school and were a Level 1 or 2 on their most recent FSA/ELA or in 2019-2020 identified with a substantial deficiency in reading based on their most recent available screening and progress monitoring assessment and are classified as an English Language Learner (ELL) enrolled in a program or receiving services that are specifically designed to meet the instructional needs of ELL students;
• Students in grades 3-5 who are enrolled in a Florida public school and were a Level 1 or 2 on their most recent FSA/ELA or in 2019-2020 identified with a substantial deficiency in reading based on their most recent available screening and progress monitoring assessment;
• Students in grades 3-5 who are enrolled in one of Florida’s 300 Lowest Performing Elementary Schools in 2018-2019;
• Students in grades 3-5 who are enrolled in one of Florida’s elementary schools that earned a D or F school grade in 2018-2019.
For more information or to apply, visit http://www.fldoe.org/schools/school-choice/k-12-scholarship-programs/reading/
