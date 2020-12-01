With live alligators on campus, brought by state alligator trappers for the students in the veterinary assistant program, things have been wild at Southern Technical College in Port Charlotte.
Veterinary assistant and electrical technology are the two newest programs at Southern Tech, joining medical assistant, management, network engineering administration, and surgical technologist programs.
One program that is unique to Southern Tech is the Career Pathways program, where a student can concurrently earn their GED, which is a diploma issued by the state, as well as a diploma in either electrical, veterinary assistant or medical assistant. Unlike other programs in the area, a student is not simply sat at a computer, but an instructor will guide students through the self-paced program.
Each of the programs have been doing exciting things, even during the pandemic. Surgical technicians have taken field trips, such as to LeeSar in Fort Myers, a company that sterilizes surgical equipment.
Dr. Nicholas Triana has been organizing a series of dissection workshops, where students can get a real feel for surgery by identifying organs, learning how to use tools properly, and most importantly, learning the safety and sterilization protocols involved in the surgical process.
LeeSar was generous enough to donate some equipment for the new surgical lab on campus. Having an operating room set up on campus allows students to practice their skills as if they are in a hospital or surgical center setting.
Medical assistants are the ones with the needles, as they learn to poke patients with proper techniques, giving them real life experience before going into the field. Whether they are centrifuging blood, doing urinalysis, or EKGs, the campus is set up to give them the feel for the medical field.
Sharon Shattuck, program manager for the medical assistants, said, “we do a lot of hands-on training to prepare students for the field, and we continue to develop those skills throughout the program by taking vitals, doing blood draws, testing sugar levels and learning to transfer patients.”
Anna Brazell of the Medical Assistant program detailed, “They do it all. From pushing wheelchairs down the halls to blindfolding each other to learn to navigate people with visual impairments, we try to simulate real office settings and real scenarios where they would interact with patients.”
Law enforcement officers came to the college with the canines. John Mills and Joseph of the Charlotte County Canine Unit came to the campus to explain their roles in dealing with animals for the vet assistants.
Kevin Estrada, Angela McLauren and Tracy Hansen of Nuisance Alligator Control, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, brought live gators, which got all the students excited.
Carlene Davis Brown, a medical assistant and Career Pathways student, was hesitant to get too close to the gator at first. Estrada helped her build up some courage to approach the animal. Brown said, “I was scared to touch it, but I did it!”
They brought a frozen gator head from an 11-foot gator for the students to pass around and pose with.
Estrada explained, “The alligator’s clotting mechanism is being studied for hemophiliacs,” which ties in the gators to the medical programs. The trappers also shared how the temperature of the water will determine the sex of baby gators.
Lighting up the electronics lab, professors Jason Morgan, Stephen Williams, and Fred Booe get hands on with students, as they learn how to install ceiling fans, wire in parallel and series circuits, and go on field trips to get a feel for what a day doing electrical work really involves.
To improve the college, Southern Technical invited members of the community to become involved in their Program Advisory Committee Meeting to share ideas of how they can continue to tailor programs to fit the real needs of the fields.
Even with the pandemic, Southern Technical College has persevered by putting students first, and ensuring that there are still plenty of activities to keep them engaged. For more information on Southern Technical College, visit www.southerntech.edu, call 941-391-8888, or stop into the campus at the corner of Collingswood and U.S. 41, located at 950 Tamiami Trail, suite 109, Port Charlotte.
