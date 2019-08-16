By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Homeless Student Gap Fund in Charlotte County is seeking mentors who have an hour a week to help local students.
The mentorship program aims to teach mentors strategies for working with at-risk students and students with disabilities, along with skills on how to engage students and families.
Training and a mentorship manual are free.
After finishing the training, each mentor will be a certified Check and Connect Mentor.
Training will be at the Gayler Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave. in Port Charlotte.
There are two training sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 24-25, and Jan. 14-15.
For more information, contact Nancy Cwynar at ncwynar@gapfund.org.
In other education news...
The Stuff the Bus initiative to collect school supplies for students in Charlotte County netted more than 550 items.
The campaign lasted for two weeks at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. About 20 backpacks, 88 notebooks, 40 packs of pens, 45 packs of pencils, 55 folders, 36 boxes of crayons and 38 packs of filler paper, were collected.
People who participated in the Pokémon GO Community Day at the mall on July 21 donated more than 150 items.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.