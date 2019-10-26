Want to see how cops do their job?
High school seniors and college students have the opportunity to intern with the Punta Gorda Police Department. For those interested in firsthand experience in law enforcement, criminal justice, or small government administration, the program exposes you to aspects of the job — patrol, communications, criminal investigations, evidence and property, crime scene, records and more.
Dec. 6 is the cut-off to apply for the spring semester internship.
Applicants must provide transcripts, two recommendations from teachers or professors, be in compliance with PGPD’s drug-free policy, pass a background check including fingerprinting, must be felony free, and participate in a staff interview.
To apply for the internship, visit: ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/police/employment-opportunities/internship-program/-fsiteid-1.
For details, contact the internship program coordinator at 941-575-5571 or email employeedevelopment@pgorda.us.
In other education news
The Charlotte Local Education Foundation was recognized for outstanding performance at the Take Stock in Children College and Career Readiness Summit in September.
Take Stock in Children is a statewide four-year scholarship and mentorship program for low-income, at-risk students. This is the third consecutive year the Charlotte Local Education Foundation earned the Gold Level Excellence Award. They also were awarded the Luminary Award.
Executive director of the foundation Sara Wierhake said, ”The Luminary Award is only awarded to programs exceeding all Take Stock in Children’s targeted goals in areas involving mentoring, college success coach visits and college readiness workshops.”
She added, “Our Take Stock in Children team works diligently every day to ensure our program is meeting the rigorous standards as required by the (Take Stock in Children) and its funding partners at the State of Florida.”
