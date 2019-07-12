PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s back to school for the three, year-round elementary schools in Charlotte County: Peace River, Sallie Jones and East.
At Peace River, parents were walking hand-in-hand with kids to their classrooms, while Assistant Principal Melissa White and Principal Heidi Keegan were outside giving high-fives and hugs to returning students.
Safety Patrol students in their yellow sashes greeted their peers. The new mascot, a Florida panther, made an appearance to welcome students as well.
Kai Joseph, 4, had a special drop-off from his best friend, Miley, his dog.
“That’s how we get him to come to school,” his parents said.
Casey and Mason Schaar waited with their kids outside Peace River before going into their classes.
It was 4-year-old Gabriel’s first time going to school and he’ll be attending voluntary pre-kindergarten class, while his brother, Elijah, 5, is going to kindergarten.
“They’re looking forward to it, they love school,” said mom, Casey.
“I’m excited, but a little sad, because he’s not home anymore, but he’s excited,” she added, of her son Gabriel going off to school.
This year Charlotte County Public Schools will begin 15 minutes earlier and end 15 minutes later. East and Peace River Elementary School will begin at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m., while Sallie Jones will begin at 8:20 a.m., and end at 2:50 p.m.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.