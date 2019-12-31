A new year can mean new priorities, or a continued push to accomplish past goals.
For some regional leaders in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, this is what 2020 means for them, and how it could impact people in the community.
Kaley Miller
Punta Gorda Airport communications manager
Here are a few things we’re looking forward to in 2020: 1) 500 new spaces will be added with the construction of a new long-term parking lot. 2) Expansion of The Junction inside the Bailey Terminal with a 50-seat restaurant/bar with window-front runway views. 3) Runway 15-33 will be rehabilitated and extended to 6,281 feet long. 4) We’ll begin construction of a new tarmac of the north side for general aviation development.
Adrian Kline
DeSoto County School District superintendent
With our families and community working with the schools, we want to see every student reading on grade level by third grade. Every person on each of our campuses is safe from the violence in our society.
Kim Amontree
Charlotte County School Board member
I hope and believe we will be an A district. I hope to be re-elected [as school board member], so that our effective Board can continue to support our leadership, teachers, and staff in their focus on student achievement.
Cara Reynolds
Charlotte County School Board Member
The part of the strategic plan [district strategic plan] that is most important is that this document isn't just about getting kids to pass a test. Throughout nearly every section it talks about how each area of focus will have a lasting impact on students from analytical skills, to being good citizens. CCPS [Charlotte County Public Schools] is setting students up for their future.
Caroline Zucker
Sarasota County School Board Member
I would hope the union contract would be settled and that we hire a good superintendent for the Sarasota County school district.
Stephen R. Deutsch
Charlotte County Commissioner
We should continue to work aggressively on economic development because the creation of jobs is going to form the basis for any successful growth we're going to have in the future...There will be more and more skilled workers coming here. We're going to see more young families come in. We're going to drift slowly away from the service industry....Continuing our efforts to make sure the Peace River and Myakka River are as clean as they possibly can be.
Josh Taylor
Communications manager for the City of North Port
2020 should be a very exciting year for North Port, Braves will be training for their first game here. We're working to come up with a good formula for people that live here now, and dealing with future growth in the city, working to find a balance. Hoping we're doing a good job with that. North Port is not even 50% built out. The community is ready for development, but how do we do that, while keeping the quality of life for those that live here? Being able to keep up with resources, keep crime low, water running, [etc.], it's a constant dance.
Lynne Matthews
Vice mayor of Punta Gorda
I'm looking forward to lots of good things for Punta Gorda in 2020. At the top of my list is the implementation of several critical components of the Citywide Master Plan and starting the search for a new city manager. The city will also be working with the Punta Gorda Boat Club to finalize their new lease for the building in Gilchrist Park, as well as a new lease agreement with Peace River Wildlife Center for our property on Henry Street, which will continue our synergy with arts and cultural attractions in the corridor in and around the History Park, Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Fishermen’s Village, the Military Heritage Museum and the Visual Arts Center. The Harborside Center for the Arts is getting closer to becoming a reality, and I support the project 100%. It would be wonderful to see it happen in the (downtown) city marketplace site. A new assisted living facility is getting close to breaking ground and I have been working closely with the principals of the project to help make it happen. The 1% Sales Tax option will be on the ballot in November and I sincerely hope the voters in Charlotte County will continue to support the extension of it for another six years. It has helped the City and the County fund dozens of otherwise unfunded projects - park improvements, sidewalks, bike paths, ADA accessibility enhancements, fire stations and much more.
Jaha Cummings
Punta Gorda City Council member
There are three things that I am looking forward to working on in 2020: 1. establishing an asset registry of our retirees − we have a significant brain trust among our retirees and if they are able to contribute locally to the industries that they worked in during their careers, it would be of tremendous value to our community. 2. working to ensure that the upcoming round of 1% sales tax provides long-needed infrastructure improvements for our residents, in particular neighborhood drainage projects. 3. trying to meet the housing needs of downsizing seniors and working families through increasing the supply of attainable housing in our community.
Nancy Prafke
Mayor of Punta Gorda
2020 will be a big year for the City of Punta Gorda. We’ll see the completion of much-anticipated projects such as the Veteran’s Park renovation, the opening of Buckley’s Pass and the Groundwater Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant. We’re looking forward to significant progress on the development of new form-based codes as a part of our Citywide Master Plan process. We will be hoping to find the perfect replacement for long-time City Manager Howard Kunik, whose collaborative leadership has guided us for 15 years and brought Punta Gorda back after Hurricane Charley’s devastation.
Dave Gammon
Charlotte County Economic Development Director
Our office is currently working probably 15-20 confidential projects, which is fantastic. If we had a new year’s wish, it would be to land Project Equinox and its anticipated 2,200 high-paying jobs. Equinox would be a game changer for any community, and Charlotte County has been shortlisted as a potential location by the company. The Economic Development Office would love to see continued growth in our cluster of aviation companies in the Airport Business Park. Success for our new training ventures – AeroGuard on pilot training and Charlotte Technical College with their A&P program. And a new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. We would also like to see corporate interest in the last remaining portion of Murdock Village.
Teri Ashley
Executive Director of Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce
Our overall goal is to advance the prosperity and general welfare of all businesses and the community they serve. With that mission comes many facets. I think Charlotte County is on the right path and has learned from not only its own past successes and mistakes, but from the successes and mistakes of other communities. We have become more proactive in guiding our positive destiny, and my hope is that will continue. Oh, and hopefully there will be no 2020 hurricanes!
Teresa Jenkins
Chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee
I hope that in 2020 elected officials at all levels will honor their oaths of office; refrain from rigging elections to their benefit; and combat foreign intervention into U.S. elections. I hope that legislative paralysis will end in the U.S. Senate so that many of the bills passed by the House will be signed into law such as: voting rights; prescription drug costs; health care reform; climate change; food safety; vision care for children; pay equity; gun safety; consumer protections; violence against women; LGBTQ protections; and job security for wounded veterans. I hope that in 2020 lawmakers will combat racism, bigotry, and sexism; cease relentless dangerous trade wars; and repudiate the caging of children.
Christine Pontoriero
President of the Trump Club of Charlotte County
We sincerely hope that the 2020 elections will bring back sanity by taking back the House with electing good Republicans; four more years for President Trump and the House and Senate can work together for continued protection of our Republic with no excuses!
Karen Slomba
Executive Director of Charlotte County Animal Welfare League
Next year we can expect to see a collaborative effort between Charlotte County and Animal Welfare League to vaccinate and sterilize more community cats. I also hope to see more 'Rescue Warriors' emerge — members of our community stepping up to help give or find homes for pets with special needs.
Todd Dunn
Spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS
I would like to see a healthy community in 2020. Stroke awareness is an important initiative for Charlotte County Fire & EMS for the new year. Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year which means every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke.
Angie Matthiessen
Executive Director for United Way of Charlotte County
In 2020, I look forward to giving voice to those in our community who have dreams for a better life — to conversations with all of us on how we can aspire to a community where everyone can live their ‘best life’. Giving voice to the voiceless…to the silent hurting. The 2020 Charlotte County Health and Human Services Needs Assessment report released in February will provide the forum for these insights, further conversation and then all of us acting on behalf of our future Charlotte County.
Ken Doherty
Charlotte County commissioner
The three things I am focused on for 2020 are water supply, water quality and M-CORES (Proposed central state toll road called Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance.) One of the main focuses for the (water) authority is getting the site planning and feasibility study going for the third reservoir in Manatee County... For water quality, I want to try and get a really good inventory to what is being monitored now, where is all the data going and who's evaluating it? What additionally do we need to get?
- Sun Staff Writers Liz Hardaway, Brianna Kwasnik, Betsy Calvert and Daniel Sutphin contributed to this report
