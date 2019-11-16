Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court in Punta Gorda is celebrating the authors that have completed their books while attending one of the school's programs.
The school will hold “Caravan of Authors," from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5, a series of talks that is free and open to the public, with 13 of the school's writing course alumni. Of the 13 authors, they've had 19 books published.
The authors will discuss their work, offer tips and hold question-and-answer sessions.
“This is our chance to show off. All of the authors either took or taught classes here; they’re like members of the family," said Nancy Staub, program coordinator at FGCU Herald Court.
"I think we all have stories in us, but these folks put in the dedication and hard work," she added.
The write stuff
Monday, Dec. 2: Life and Death
Never Give Up!, Richard Hale
White Man’s Disease, Paul Thornton
The Diagnosis, Carolyn Colburn
Tuesday, Dec. 3: History and Fantasy
The 13th Goddess, Priscilla Douzanis Hurd
The Secret of the Scrolls, Priscilla Douzanis Hurd
Rapture, Joan Cook
Wet Goddess, Malcom Brenner
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Truth and Dare
Ginga Root Tea: An American Journey, Naomi Pringle
Lily: Riding the Color Line, Naomi Pringle
Lawyers, Lies, and Lipstick Breathe! Peaceful Shade of Death, Chuck Emma
Swiss Connections, Maria von Atzigen
The Convert, Marilyn Boehm
Thursday, Dec. 5: Arts and Leisure
Sketch with Your Camera or Computer Seeing Is More Than Just Looking, Jim Beech
Fractured Fairy Tale, Mary Lou Williams
The Joy of Cruising, Paul Thornton
Art by Dedo, Dedo
The sessions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. each night at FGCU Herald Court, 117 Herald Court #211 in Punta Gorda.
For more information, call 941-505-0130
