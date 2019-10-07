Ben Albritton

PUNTA GORDA — State legislators will meet today to hear from local officials and public organizations about issues facing Charlotte County.

Lawmakers serving the region including Sen. Joe Gruters (R-District 23), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-District 26), and Rep. Michael Grant (R-District 75) will meet with the public at the legislative delegation from 8-11 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St.

New this year, will be discussion of a proposed “Khyler’s Law.” This came to be after Khyler Edman, 15, was killed Sept. 26 in his Port Charlotte home, authorities said, while protecting his younger sister during a robbery.

The proposed law, drafted by neighbor Shawn Kolanda, would see that individuals with 10 or more criminal convictions, misdemeanors or felonies, are off the streets permanently, WINK news reported.

Kolanda said he was contacted by Grant’s office about the proposal and found out about the meeting just recently. But he was ready to take action.

“Which is great for our cause, she [an assistant] told me we’d be able to talk tomorrow anytime after 10-10:30,” he said.

Kolanda will have about three to five minutes to speak with the delegation.

“That’s where I need to start with the local representatives,” Kolanda added.

The legislative delegation is open to members of the general public. These are the scheduled presentations...

Presentations from elected officials:

Ken Doherty, chairman of the Charlotte County Commission

Bob Segur, chairman of the Charlotte County School Board

Nancy Prafke, Mayor, and Jerry Paul, City of Punta Gorda

Pam Seay and Jerry Paul, Punta Gorda Airport Authority

Presentations from the public:

Patrick Lehman, Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority

Jennifer Goen, Florida Gulf Coast University

Jeff Albritten, Florida SouthWestern State College

Ita Neymotion, Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel

Pamela Keller, Florida State Guardianship Association

Kirsten O’ Donnell, Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida

Nadereh Salim, Children’s Network of Southwest Florida

Students Working Against Tobacco, Tobacco Point of Sale Policy

John Davidson, Executive Director, Crossroads Hope Academy

Michael Nachef and Jerry Paul, Lee Health

Linda McKinnon, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

Victoria Scanlon, Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare

Debi Osborne, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

Nicole Johnson, Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Jennifer Hecker, Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership

Jane Merriam, Conservation Issues

Andy Mele, Florida Waterkeepers

Dr. David Crosby, Mote Marine

Terry Marks and Jerry Paul, Suncoast Humane Society

Lynn Dorler, Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County

Michael Williams, confidentiality of veterinarian complaints

Shawn Kolanda, proposed “Kyler’s Law”

Daniel Jedlowski, Constuction Codes

William Welsch, Amendment 4

Florida Gulf Coast University Student Government Representative

John Jordan, Education Issues

Susan Darovec, Florida Retired Educators Association

Lindsay Harrington, Save My Constitution Coalition

John Doner, Florida Citizens Alliance

William Bigelow, MSBU’s/MSTU’s

