PUNTA GORDA — State legislators will meet today to hear from local officials and public organizations about issues facing Charlotte County.
Lawmakers serving the region including Sen. Joe Gruters (R-District 23), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-District 26), and Rep. Michael Grant (R-District 75) will meet with the public at the legislative delegation from 8-11 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St.
New this year, will be discussion of a proposed “Khyler’s Law.” This came to be after Khyler Edman, 15, was killed Sept. 26 in his Port Charlotte home, authorities said, while protecting his younger sister during a robbery.
The proposed law, drafted by neighbor Shawn Kolanda, would see that individuals with 10 or more criminal convictions, misdemeanors or felonies, are off the streets permanently, WINK news reported.
Kolanda said he was contacted by Grant’s office about the proposal and found out about the meeting just recently. But he was ready to take action.
“Which is great for our cause, she [an assistant] told me we’d be able to talk tomorrow anytime after 10-10:30,” he said.
Kolanda will have about three to five minutes to speak with the delegation.
“That’s where I need to start with the local representatives,” Kolanda added.
The legislative delegation is open to members of the general public. These are the scheduled presentations...
Presentations from elected officials:
Ken Doherty, chairman of the Charlotte County Commission
Bob Segur, chairman of the Charlotte County School Board
Nancy Prafke, Mayor, and Jerry Paul, City of Punta Gorda
Pam Seay and Jerry Paul, Punta Gorda Airport Authority
Presentations from the public:
Patrick Lehman, Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority
Jennifer Goen, Florida Gulf Coast University
Jeff Albritten, Florida SouthWestern State College
Ita Neymotion, Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel
Pamela Keller, Florida State Guardianship Association
Kirsten O’ Donnell, Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida
Nadereh Salim, Children’s Network of Southwest Florida
Students Working Against Tobacco, Tobacco Point of Sale Policy
John Davidson, Executive Director, Crossroads Hope Academy
Michael Nachef and Jerry Paul, Lee Health
Linda McKinnon, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network
Victoria Scanlon, Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare
Debi Osborne, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast
Nicole Johnson, Conservancy of Southwest Florida
Jennifer Hecker, Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership
Jane Merriam, Conservation Issues
Andy Mele, Florida Waterkeepers
Dr. David Crosby, Mote Marine
Terry Marks and Jerry Paul, Suncoast Humane Society
Lynn Dorler, Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County
Michael Williams, confidentiality of veterinarian complaints
Shawn Kolanda, proposed “Kyler’s Law”
Daniel Jedlowski, Constuction Codes
William Welsch, Amendment 4
Florida Gulf Coast University Student Government Representative
John Jordan, Education Issues
Susan Darovec, Florida Retired Educators Association
Lindsay Harrington, Save My Constitution Coalition
John Doner, Florida Citizens Alliance
William Bigelow, MSBU’s/MSTU’s
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.