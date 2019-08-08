Police lights
PUNTA GORDA — An 80-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a 21-year-old driver, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Rebecca Callahan, 21, of Punta Gorda, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla on Rio Villa Drive approaching U.S. 41 shortly before 10 a.m. when Elizabeth Chudoba, 80, also of Punta Gorda, rode her bicycle into the intersection in front of her, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The front and left side of the vehicle struck the left rear side of the bicycle, causing Chudoba to fall off into the southbound left lane of U.S. 41.

Callahan allegedly continued ahead and left the scene but returned a couple of hours later, a press release stated. Chudoba was wearing a helmet, but she was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to FHP.

Chudoba was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, FHP reported. Any potential citations for Callahan remain under investigation, according to FHP.

