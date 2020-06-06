carroll

Harold Carroll

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult who suffers from dementia.

Harold T. Carroll is a 92-year-old white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Seasons Boulevard, Sarasota. He left the residence to pick up his son and never arrived. He was driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with Florida tag IM35VB.

He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and gray sweat pants. 

If you have any information about Carroll's whereabouts, call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800.

