PORT CHARLOTTE — Several furry friends are looking for forever homes right now at the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.
Eliza is a 4-year-old terrier mix. She is a very sweet and loving dog. She was transferred in to the Animal Welfare League in March from an animal hoarding situation. She was placed in a wonderful foster home and is now ready for adoption, according to the Animal Welfare League. Eliza is heartworm positive and is currently undergoing treatment. It is very crucial for her to stay calm during the treatments and unfortunately the shelter is not a very quiet environment. Eliza is looking for a nice family to help keep her calm for the next few months. It won’t take long for her to be back to her playful self.
Jameson is a very handsome, 2-year-old cat. He is very vocal when he is around people to ensure he gets some attention. He is definitely a volunteer favorite and loves to flirt with all the ladies. He seems fine with other cats and is ready to find his new home.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
