The Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda is holding its annual Emancipation Day Program on Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the program is a celebration for all Americans to pay homage to enslaved African-Americans and their contributions to the country, according to Blanchard House Director Martha Bireda.
“This day is important for all people, all Americans to celebrate because of all the contributions that enslaved people made to the economy of America, to the building of the White House ... the huge plantations ... the economic power that came through the enslavement of Africans, they helped build this country,” Bireda said.
Located at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the program will feature the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and poems, as well as a skit, “Dreaming of Freedom,” performed by local children.
Also at this year’s event, the winners of the New Operation Cooper Street essay contest will read their stories about some of the community’s elders.
“They wrote essays on the elderly speaking about how it was in Punta Gorda when they grew up,” said Cynthia Johnson, who created the contest. “What they ate, what they did, what they did for work ... just everyday life.”
Although President Abraham Lincoln had signed the proclamation in 1863, Florida didn’t proclaim the emancipation until two years later on May 20, 1865, 11 days after the end of the Civil War.
The Blanchard House has been celebrating Emancipation Day since 2004, minus two years due to Hurricane Charley. Refreshments will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.