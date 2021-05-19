This year there will be no parade, catered food, music, or a public gathering in Punta Gorda to celebrate the end of slavery in Florida, but a stirring reading and state commemoration are available online to mark the day 156 years ago when history was changed forever.
Each May 20, many Florida communities, including Punta Gorda, mark the day when Union Brigadier General Edward M. McCook in 1865 received the surrender of Florida's Confederate troops, after which he read the Emancipation Proclamation.
However, this came some two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted on January 1, 1863.
Prior to the pandemic, Blanchard House director Martha Bireda hosted ceremonies commemorating this historic day. The event also celebrated the rich history of African-American culture in Punta Gorda.
Bireda and Scot Shively, retired Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force, are historians. In years past, Shively reenacted the role of Union General Edward M. McCook.
"But this year is different," said Bireda, pointing out that the Blanchard House hasn't held a public event for two years. However, a video of Shively reenacting McCook's reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, can be viewed by going to blanchardhousemuseum.org and clicking on the photo as instructed.
For those who do not have access to the Internet, here are the Emancipation Proclamation's words:
"That on the first day of January in the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom."
Bireda and her family have strong roots in Punta Gorda. She said her late mother, Bernice Russell, recalled Emancipation Day parades and celebrations in downtown Punta Gorda in the 1960s.
Russell had shared a treasure trove of memories with her daughter, who has carried on the legacy of preserving Punta Gorda's black history and the stories of descendants of slaves who were instrumental in establishing Charlotte County and the City of Punta Gorda.
Bireda has written an essay recounting African American contributions to the establishment of Charlotte County which is attached to this story.
Emancipation Day in Florida
Unlike other U.S. states which observe June 19 - Juneteenth - as the day slaves got their freedom, in Florida, freedom didn't come until two years later.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation changed the legal status under federal law of more than 3.5 million enslaved African Americans in Confederate states, it wasn't until May 20, 1865 that the state got its first reading of the important document which has never been challenged in court.
Many mark June 19 as the day slaves were freed. Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, the observance got its start in Galveston, Texas, but it is celebrated is many countries.
On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas.
However, at that time slavery was still legal and practiced in Delaware, Kentucky, and New Jersey until later that year in December when the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolished chattel slavery nationwide.
In 1866 freedom celebrations began, mostly through church communities and gatherings in Texas. Soon, the observance of the end of slavery spread throughout the South. In the early 20th century food festivals, parades, civil rights rallies, and other forms of observances took root.
