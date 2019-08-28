NORTH PORT — After leaving judges "gobsmacked" on Tuesday night, North Port's Emanne Beasha received her results Wednesday on "America's Got Talent."
Emanne is one of seven who will be moving on to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent."
Judge Howie Mandel, who said Tuesday, he is not a fan of opera, told Emanne Wednesday there is no denying her talent.
"You are the Mona Lisa of talent," Mandel told Emanne.
Emanne was all smiles and thanked the judges before she ran off stage Wednesday night.
The 10-year-old has been a judge favorite throughout the competition, receiving standing ovations and at times even leaving judges speechless. She earned the Golden Buzzer from guest judge and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Aug. 6, which secured her place in the live shows.
Following the show Tuesday night, there was a 13-hour window where fans could vote for Emanne to continue her journey.
Emanne was chosen through votes cast across the United States for her spot in the semifinals. Across North Port, her fans, friends and neighbors have been encouraging everyone to vote for Emanne and on Tuesday at CoolToday Park, fans had their phones out to vote.
She was the last performer on Tuesday evening, impressing judges and receiving a standing ovation from crowds watching at CoolToday Park, where the show was live-streamed to a crowd of more than 500 in the West Villages.
Emanne's family from Winter Haven and Sarasota also visited to support her during the show.
Great-aunt Ann Starr was in tears as she watched Emanne perform on Tuesday, saying her mother's gift of singing is shared by Emanne.
Emanne's other great-aunt, Scarlett Jones, was excited to see the response and the support from the crowd at the park. Emanne's family has thanked the city of North Port as well.
On Wednesday afternoon, Emanne's video on the "YouTube page for America's Got Talent" had 260,000 views and 4,600 likes. The "America's Got Talent" Twitter page called her an "opera prodigy."
Throughout her journey on the show, she has been celebrated by the judges.
"If you don't make it through, I will eat this judge's table," Simon Cowell said on Tuesday night.
Singer Gabrielle Union said Tuesday the world of opera owed Emanne because she has made millions of fans with her performances.
Before AGT, she sang at spring training games in Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, along with local community groups in North Port where her grandmother is a full-time resident.
She has also been featured in NBC's "Little Big Shots," and on "One Night for One Drop," where she performed as a young Jewel.
"America's Got Talent" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can follow Emanne Beasha on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.