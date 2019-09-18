NORTH PORT — North Port residents gathered for one last time to cheer on Emanne Beasha on “America’s Got Talent.”
Emanne, 10, was one of 10 finalists vying for the title on Tuesday night. During the third and final watch party at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in North Port, the tension was high.
This week’s performance was the last one and, after nearly being eliminated on Sept. 11, residents were waiting to find out what happens to Emanne. The winner will be announced on tonight’s results show.
Fans Cindy and Rod Hemberg couldn’t believe the Sept. 11 vote.
“I thought this was a joke,” Cindy said.
Cindy added that she knew the judges liked to play pranks sometimes, but she couldn’t believe seeing Emanne up for elimination.
Win or lose, however, both felt she is a winner for the residents of North Port.
“She’s very talented,” Rod said.
About 20 people showed up to cheer on Emanne Tuesday as she sang for judges. She was the third act of the night and received a standing ovation not only in Los Angeles, but in North Port.
The 10-year-old opera singer has been a judge’s favorite through the competition and has been voted through several of the rounds since June. The Sept. 11 save was thanks to judge Simon Cowell.
Cowell has been one of Emanne’s biggest supporters, saying he was “gobsmacked” by her ability and he would eat the judge’s table if she didn’t make it through.
Judge Gabrielle Union has called Emanne a literal angel on Earth.
The comments were similar from judges on Tuesday night following her performance.
Cowell compared Emanne to an Olympic athlete, because of how blown away she was.
“You have an incredible voice,” he told her on Tuesday.
Union again called her an angel on Earth and that she was a blessing.
“I think you took us to another planet,” Judge Julianne Hough said.
This is the final round of voting for Emanne. The judges can’t save her this time; it’s up to how the audience votes.
The winner of the show gets $1 million and will headline their own show on the Las Vegas strip.
Back at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Sumter Boulevard, fan Lisa Williams, who has been to every watch party, said she thought Emanne kept getting better and better.
“I feel fortunate to (have) watched at the Braves stadium,” Williams said.
She added that hearing her live was amazing.
As the evening wrapped, North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke, who organized the program, was excited.
“What a way to finish her 10 years on Earth,” Luke told the room.
Emanne celebrates her 11th birthday today, the same day she finds out her fate on “America’s Got Talent.”
The winner will be announced at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC.
