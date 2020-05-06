A local musician, Joe O’Brien performed regularly at area restaurants. But with eating establishments closed to indoor diners until earlier this week, he wasn’t able to do entertain people.
O’Brien, a resident at Emerald Lakes in Punta Gorda, wanted to put his talents to good use in his community. He decided to host Friday night concerts for neighbors under the community tiki hut. Residents and neighbors come together — while maintaining social distancing guidelines — in their yards or at the tiki bar to enjoy music and lift spirits during these difficult times.
“I play my guitar and sing and the people seem to really enjoy it,” O’Brien said. “It’s nice to see them happy. Many of them dance around in their yards and applaud after the songs. It’s priceless.”
The musician has been entertaining for decades and said he’s glad to have an audience again.
“It keeps me happy and it spreads some cheer throughout my community.”
Neighbors held up a huge sign saying “Thank you Joe — we love you,” and some waved bubble makers in the air as others watched the bubbles blow in the wind across the lake.
“He’s a great musician, he’s an artist and he’s such a good friend to everyone,” said Lisa Dunn, community manager at Emerald Lake.
O’Brien also took a few requests last Friday evening.
Residents texted their requests to Dunn, who relayed the information to O’Brien. Almost every week, he gets a request to play “Snowbirds,” a tongue-in-cheek song he wrote about the crowds that occur in the winter months due to visitors from up north.
“The community boasts of wonderful amenities but is even more proud of the close bond between residents and the way they work together to share goodwill,” said Emily Delarm, community liaison for Emerald Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.