PORT CHARLOTTE — The beauty of junk art is that it takes unwanted material and gives it a purpose again.
L.A. Ainger Middle School student Patrick Kloss turned ping pong balls and old cutlery into baby turtles hatching from their eggs in their protected nests.
Gay Sorenson, a retired art teacher and Deep Creek resident, saw this piece on display at the Charlotte County Fair and decided to give Kloss $50 for his work. He was among 16 students Sorenson donated money to this year.
"Her goal is to find the work that touches her in some way," said fine arts curriculum specialist Ellen Harvey, "or find inspiration for a student to continue to pursue the arts."
Sorenson donated $1,000 to young artists this year — $500 to six high school students, and $500 to five middle school and five elementary school students.
Sorenson was a high school art teacher for 30 years in the Detroit area, and has been donating to young artists in Charlotte County for three years.
"I decided I would give to something that meant something to me," Sorenson said.
With more than 300 pieces of high school artwork on display, as well as approximately 100 from middle school students and 180 from elementary school students, Sorenson said "it was difficult" to narrow her choices.
"Some of the things I saw were unique," she said, with some being sophisticated and professional, while others were a little messy but incredibly creative.
Artistic media were diverse, from realistic paintings to animal sculptures, and from pencil drawings to a collage forming an owl.
"If anybody of importance tells you that your artwork is lovely, you never forget it," Sorenson said. "I hope that they will continue creating, whether it be in art or not, continue creating and realize they're contributing something to their future."
"Once again, this shows the talents of our kids," said Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
Dionesio was struck by a portrait made entirely of Skittles candy done by Port Charlotte High ninth-grade student Tamar Williams. "It's incredible that a kid did that," Dionisio said. "That is the best use of candy."
Sorenson gives out monetary prizes twice a year: for the fair art show and the spring student art show at the Visual Arts Center.
"The referendum has done so much for the arts," Harvey said, with some teachers having an art supplies budget for the first time. "It encourages creativity when you have supplies."
Over 600 pieces of artwork are on display at the Charlotte County Fair, which ends Sunday. Each grade from each school has a first-, second- and third-place winner from the fair, garnering 222 total finalists, and 74 first-prize winners.
The fair gives out scholarships to senior finalists at the three high schools. This year, Lemon Bay High School seniors Veronica De Los Santos and Natalie Brown received $500 each, Charlotte High School senior Frances Maunahan received $1,000, and Port Charlotte High School senior Kyleigh Broadwell received $1,000.
The spring show for middle and high school students is at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St. in Punta Gorda, starting April 25 until April 30. Elementary school work will be on display from May 2 to 9.
