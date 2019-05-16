PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council answered the call of veterans who are ready for progress at Veterans Park.
“(The) park’s not finished yet,” said veteran and resident Bill Aikens. “I would encourage you (the City Council) to get it fixed up.”
In October 2018, council members asked city staff to look at options for the construction of the new phase of the park, at the entrance of Laishley Park — 120 Laishley Court.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved using funds from the 1-percent sales tax Laishley Park Marriage Point project to fund the phase two improvements. City staff aims to have the second phase completed by March 2020.
“I think we owe it to (our visitors) to have a park worthy of their time and our veterans,” Council Member Debby Carey said.
Aikens said there is a ceremony in the works for the end of March 2020 that will bring national attention to the park, so it’s important to have it completed.
“We are going to hold a parade and a ceremony with a big music fest at Laishley Park on March 28,” Aikens said. “This is going to be big. We are going to have national coverage on this. (Veterans Park) is going to be in the spotlight and it will be a time for Punta Gorda to shine to the whole country.”
City staff has worked with community partners to develop a concept plan for the renovations including streetscaping, an honor walk, a mural wall plaza, a Purple Heart memorial, a donor’s plaza and the gazebo ceremonial plaza.
The Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida, a nonprofit corporation, completed more than $70,000 worth of improvements within the Veterans Park phase two area, including additional parking along East Retta Esplanade.
“As you know we have just finished building the much needed parking area,” said Dick Carr, of Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida. “I would ask the city to help us out and let’s finish the park.”
City staff expects the project to cost an additional $470,000. Once a contractor is hired, the work is expected to be done in a series of sub-phases.
“Phase A is the completion of the donor plaza area and walkway,” said city Urban Planner Mitchell Austin. “Phase B is a further addition of that walkway. Phase C includes the main ceremonial plaza area adjacent to the gazebo, (as well as) the mural wall and the Purple Heart memorial area.
“Phase D is further completion of the plaza area along the mural wall and improvements within the Nesbit Street area to provide a little bit of additional parking but mainly to include the pedestrian connectivity from existing public parking to the park area.”
The city has been working on Veterans Park since 2013, according to Mayor Nancy Prafke, with the main attraction being the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Southwest Florida completed in November 2016.
“The planning for this started in 2013. This (park has become) a prominent part of our community,” Prafke said. “I think that this is a much more effective use of our local option sales tax dollars. Whatever we can do to prioritize this and put resources behind this (let’s do it) and get ‘er done.”
