A female panther was spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River for the first time since May of 2018.
The endangered cat was captured on a trail camera in Charlotte County in December, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Tuesday on social media.
FWC also collected tracks documenting her presence.
Biologists continue to monitor Florida panthers to assess their health, status and range.
If you have any trail camera images of Florida panthers north of the Caloosahatchee River, FWC asks you share them at public.myfwc.com/hsc/panthersightings/
Florida residents can also support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate at BuyaPlate.com.
Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.
For more on FWC’s Florida panther program visit myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/panther/
This story will be updated.
