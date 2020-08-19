Get counted
On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of North Port is collecting 2020 Census data on local families in the parking lot of Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, and TJ Maxx, 18059 Tamiami Trail, in North Port. Anyone who completes the form will receive a $20 gift card to Walmart or any store in the Cocoplum shopping center, including TJ Maxx, while supplies last. The Census takes three minutes to do and doesn't require ID or social security number.
The club is also doing an underwear and socks drive for students of all ages at the same time from 9 a.m. to noon at Walmart and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TJ Maxx. These items will be donated to local schools to help children in need.
Adopt a Teacher supply drive
The Adopt a Charlotte County Teacher Facebook group is holding a Donation Drop off Drive the week of Aug. 25 at all Charlotte County Schools, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each days. Schools will put a donation box out front to allow everyone a chance to help the teachers of that school. Item suggestions have included notebooks, pens, erasers, pencils, expo dry eraser markers, paints (elementary) and disposable masks, in case students lose or break there's. Elementary schools include East, Meadow Park, Peace River, Vineland, Myakka River, Neil Armstrong, Liberty, Deep Creek and Kingsway. Middle schools include L.A. Ainger, Punta Gorda and Murdock. High schools include Lemon Bay, The Academy, Charlotte and Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/thankyoucharlotteteachers/.
Student emergency fund
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota has created an emergency fund for students who have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19. SCF is disbursing one-time grants of up to $500 to eligible students on a first-come, first-served basis.
The money has been allocated to SCF as part of the federal coronavirus relief bill. Students may use the grants to pay for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. Receiving a grant does not affect a student’s federal financial aid eligibility. Students are invited to review the eligibility criteria and download an application by visiting SCF.edu/Coronavirus and selecting the “Financial Aid – Application for CARES Act” button. For more information, contact Financial Aid by calling 941-752-5037, texting 941-999-3611 or emailing AskFinAid@SCF.edu.
Playground Repairs
Charlotte County will be resurfacing several playgrounds starting Tuesday. The parks affected are Englewood East Park, Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park, Higgs Park, Lake Betty Park and Deep Creek Park. The parks will be open during repairs and patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area until work is complete. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free concert in the park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park on Sept. 25, at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Bradenton's Hatley Band will play classic oldies, country, tropical, and classic rock. Admission and parking are free, but pre-registration is required due to current capacity limitations per CDC guidelines. Registered attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately 6 people and helps promote proper physical distancing. Seating will open to reservation holders at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
Free registration online for residents of North Port residents will open on a first-come, first-serve basis at noon Monday, Aug. 17. If any spaces are still available by noon Aug. 24, then registration will open to the general public without confirmation of residency. Attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/ConcertInPark or by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). Set up an account in advance at http://bit.ly/ParksAndRecRegister. If assistance is needed with the registration process, please call 941-429-7275 or check out the tutorial at https://youtu.be/-jyU2xbDnCQ.
People may also enjoy a livestream of the concert on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Chesney tribute band
Cool Today Park in Wellen Park, North Port, will welcome the Pirate Flag Band, a Kenny Chesney tribute band on Aug. 29 outdoors on the Plaza, the palm-lined green space in front of the stadium.
Organizers will offer 10-by-10-foot grass-lined spaces to accommodate groups of four. Spaces will be 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Spaces are $80 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Parking is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Seats are not included. No outside food or beverages, coolers, tents or umbrellas. All bags are subject to search. For more information, visit the Cool Today Park page on Facebook.
'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Mother & Son night
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person. Pre-Registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.